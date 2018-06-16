Galactrum Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Million (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $16,119.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00022196 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.87 or 0.04036090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.01378870 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00086379 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040901 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021299 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 2,245,502 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,502 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

