GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.01.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 196,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 53,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at $4,257,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at $3,652,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.