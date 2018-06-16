Galicia Financial Group (GGAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Galicia Financial Group (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galicia Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Galicia Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Galicia Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Galicia Financial Group opened at $40.04 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Galicia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Galicia Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Galicia Financial Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Galicia Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Galicia Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Galicia Financial Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galicia Financial Group Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. Its other activities include intercompany e-commerce, custody services, securities-related representations, mandates, and commissions. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

