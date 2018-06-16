Gambit Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $3,473.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gambit has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Gambit coin can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00069648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gambit

Gambit (GAM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 1,200,279 coins. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto.

Gambit Coin Trading

Gambit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

