Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 538,730 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 53,260 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $100.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $776.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $102.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

