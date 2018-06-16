SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) Holdings Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SCANA were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCANA in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCANA by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SCANA in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SCANA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCANA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SCANA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Williams Capital cut SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE:SCG opened at $37.31 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.