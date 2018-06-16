Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) Position Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 618.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,879 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.17% of Blackhawk Network worth $29,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network by 579.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus cut Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackhawk Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Shares of Blackhawk Network remained flat at $$45.15 during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,144. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.25 million.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

