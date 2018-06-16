Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $259,000 in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $129,721,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 20.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,622,000 after purchasing an additional 648,148 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,470,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,750 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,913,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.79 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Altice USA had a net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.