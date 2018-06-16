Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29 Million Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,864 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.55% of H & R Block worth $29,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H & R Block from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 6,736,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,947. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

