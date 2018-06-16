Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,050 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 4,950,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,024. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

