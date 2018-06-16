GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and $472,872.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00015209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, BitBay and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.01490140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007955 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002209 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 64,355,352 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BitBay, Coinrail, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

