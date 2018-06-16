Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) Announces GBX 30 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Friday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group traded down GBX 45 ($0.60), reaching GBX 2,940 ($39.14), on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 193,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,393. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 876.38 ($11.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.94).

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,212 ($29.45) per share, with a total value of £9,865.52 ($13,134.76).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

