GameStop Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th.

GameStop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. GameStop has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GameStop to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

GameStop traded up $1.11, reaching $13.96, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,142,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. GameStop has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. GameStop had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

