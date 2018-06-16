GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (NYSE:TGNA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (NYSE:TGNA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0683211280437 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock opened at $11.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

