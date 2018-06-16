GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.63.

In related news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $15,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,702,097 shares in the company, valued at $272,201,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $2,526,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,085,693 shares of company stock valued at $34,454,238. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.