GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. MKM Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,511. GAP has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 500,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $16,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,530,396 shares in the company, valued at $370,125,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara Bazzano sold 6,860 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $221,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,693 shares of company stock valued at $34,454,238 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,130,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,458,000 after purchasing an additional 810,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 38,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 346,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 164,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.