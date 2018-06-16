Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Bought by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,536. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.