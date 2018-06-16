Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $15.27 Million Position in American Express (AXP)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 33,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $3,395,939.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,400. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express traded down $1.24, reaching $98.52, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 6,741,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $103.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on American Express from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

