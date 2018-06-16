Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,156.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $135,432.00 and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 9,850,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,677,751 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garlicoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.