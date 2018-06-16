Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of Garmin opened at $61.24 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 151,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $9,321,077.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,811,913 shares in the company, valued at $358,246,317.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $2,918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,303,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,691,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,254,992 shares of company stock valued at $195,366,190 in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 22.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 49,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Garmin by 31.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 2,037.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

