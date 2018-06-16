Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Garrison Capital (GARS) Share Price

News headlines about Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Garrison Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.3429165362235 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GARS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GARS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 13,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.20. Garrison Capital has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.67%.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

