Gary A. Mentesana Purchases 890 Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Gary A. Mentesana bought 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,177.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMA Capital Management traded up $0.15, hitting $27.00, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,800. MMA Capital Management LLC has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 27.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a net margin of 115.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $130,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in MMA Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MMA Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MMA Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

