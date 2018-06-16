GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GCI Liberty Inc Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9714033990073 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter. analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th.

About GCI Liberty Inc Class A

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

