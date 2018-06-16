Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genco Shipping & Trading earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.0483542789928 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Genco Shipping & Trading traded down $1.56, reaching $16.61, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $627.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

