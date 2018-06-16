General Dynamics (GD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Dynamics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.2491818449211 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.12.

Shares of General Dynamics traded down $0.02, hitting $195.80, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,854,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

