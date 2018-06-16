Greenleaf Trust Has $1.15 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4,215.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,727,000 after buying an additional 52,870,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 5,359.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,785,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,126,000 after buying an additional 7,642,557 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 217.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,136,000 after buying an additional 5,099,442 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in General Electric by 142.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,513,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,142,000 after buying an additional 2,653,032 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,531,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,073,000 after buying an additional 2,137,868 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

