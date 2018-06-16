General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,178,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 3,619,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 104,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

