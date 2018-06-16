Willis Investment Counsel Has $12.30 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in General Mills by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $2,155,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,877.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

