General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, June 1st. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GM. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $34.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 198,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,923,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,792,000 after buying an additional 3,594,700 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 181,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

