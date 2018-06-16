Genesco (GCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Genesco (NYSE:GCO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5983700763029 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Pivotal Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 382,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Genesco has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $93,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.