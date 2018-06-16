Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Receives $80.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming traded up $1.37, hitting $81.93, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 730,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $177,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWR. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the first quarter valued at $283,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

