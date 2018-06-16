Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Holdings Cut by Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC

Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,090 shares during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare accounts for approximately 12.0% of Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC owned about 3.86% of Genesis Healthcare worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 127,118 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare opened at $2.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80. The firm has a market cap of $382.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on shares of Genesis Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Genesis Healthcare Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

