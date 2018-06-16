Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 36,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 704,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 target price on Genesis Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $382.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 346,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

