Gentex Co. (GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $473.58 Million

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $473.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.60 million and the highest is $479.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $443.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $465.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Gentex traded down $0.16, hitting $24.39, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,866,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,364. Gentex has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Gentex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 946,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $22,074,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 648,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 179,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.