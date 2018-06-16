Gentex (GNTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ GNTX remained flat at $$25.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,288,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,584. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. Gentex has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Gentex had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $465.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,218,000 after buying an additional 214,542 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,173,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,335,000 after buying an additional 95,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,378,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,817,000 after buying an additional 178,256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,357,000 after buying an additional 363,114 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,344,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

