Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Share Price

Media stories about Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genuine Parts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.0422840184565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GPC traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 1,274,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

