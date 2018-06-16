Rhumbline Advisers Sells 81,585 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Genworth Financial worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 172,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 175,378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 717,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 315,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 123,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genworth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

