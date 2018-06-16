Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 909,507 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 909,507 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Cisco Systems worth $2,131,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016,561 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,903 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,799,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of Cisco Systems traded down $0.44, hitting $44.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 49,302,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,328,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.