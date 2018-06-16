Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 258,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,509. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,757,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 756,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $16,573,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,954,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after acquiring an additional 291,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 413,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

