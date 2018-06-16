Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,567,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries traded down $0.45, hitting $39.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 258,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

