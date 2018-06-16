Gifto (GTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.01 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $82.33 million and $4.01 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002396 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bibox, Cobinhood and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00586729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00241519 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093779 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,776,482 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bibox, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Upbit, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

