GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of GigaMedia traded down $0.04, hitting $3.04, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 9,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,034. GigaMedia has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.37.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 12,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $38,632.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of GigaMedia worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.