Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,340,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,185,000 after buying an additional 1,337,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,228,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,991,000 after buying an additional 380,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 366,895 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 884,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,936,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of Gildan Activewear opened at $29.52 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.39 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,960,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

