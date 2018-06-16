Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note released on Wednesday, May 30th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

GILD opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $434,383.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,920.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $354,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $534,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $347,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 145,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

