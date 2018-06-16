Gilead Sciences (GILD) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6162614973787 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. 11,510,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,340. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $209,006,625.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,001 shares of company stock worth $13,226,824 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

