Givaudan’s (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan traded up $0.34, hitting $45.62, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 10,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,674. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

