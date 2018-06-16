Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.62% of Glacier Bancorp worth $52,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,799,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,711 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,375,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,163 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,317,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,258,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,022,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 340,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp opened at $39.99 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.