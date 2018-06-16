Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report sales of $11.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.71 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $9.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $45.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 million to $45.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $48.36 million to $52.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 66.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 423,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $568,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 57.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.19. 124,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,302. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.