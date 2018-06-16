Glaukos Corp (GKOS) COO Chris M. Calcaterra Sells 8,771 Shares

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,411.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glaukos traded down $0.77, hitting $43.02, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,798. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

