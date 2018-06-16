Glaukos (GKOS) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Headlines about Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glaukos earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.3365979708058 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Glaukos opened at $43.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 875.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,411.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

